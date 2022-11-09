Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

