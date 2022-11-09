Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 17,427 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.7 %

Century Communities stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

