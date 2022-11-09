Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Herc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

NYSE HRI traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.59. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,536. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $196.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

