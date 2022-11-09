Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 416,140 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 416,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 11.6 %

YMAB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 18,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,458. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.