Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Textron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Textron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 526,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 6,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

