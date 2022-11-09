Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.78. 92,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.