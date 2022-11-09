Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $124.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

NYSE:DIS traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. 1,207,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

