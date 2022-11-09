Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

