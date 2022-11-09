Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Eric Hansen Sells 4,000 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. 1,163,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,123. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
