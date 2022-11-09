Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Eric Hansen Sells 4,000 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. 1,163,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,123. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.