Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $159.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.