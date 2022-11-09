Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $312.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Waters Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

