WAXE Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $68.34 or 0.00378124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $226,118.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

