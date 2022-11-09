Wealthstar Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. raised its stake in Mplx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 435,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. 1,593,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

