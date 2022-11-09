Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BSJO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 155,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,291. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

