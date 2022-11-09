Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 5,286,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,878,017. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

