Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 485,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,917. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

