Wedbush Comments on G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $342.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.77.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,480. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 353.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

