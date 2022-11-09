Wedbush Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $10.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFRM. Bank of America cut their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Affirm Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

