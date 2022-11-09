Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX):

10/26/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. 3,384,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

