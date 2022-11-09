Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Wintrust Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

