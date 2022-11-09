Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00.

10/4/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,071. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

