Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/5/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/31/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00.
- 10/4/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $83.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,071. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
