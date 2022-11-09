Wells Fargo & Company Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $43.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. 18,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,125,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 384,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 73.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

