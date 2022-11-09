Wells Fargo & Company Increases Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $78.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.
Morphic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.
Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
