Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 18,146,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,126,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.