Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.28). 84,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 179,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.28).

Wentworth Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.36 million and a P/E ratio of 640.00.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

Wentworth Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.