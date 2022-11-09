Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Down 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.