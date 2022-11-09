Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Down 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
