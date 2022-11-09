Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 48,251 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $23.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $828.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

