Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Where Food Comes From Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Where Food Comes From stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Where Food Comes From worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Stories

