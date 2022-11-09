WhiteBIT Token Price Tops $6.52 (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $402.75 million and $18.90 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.52 or 0.00038277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.