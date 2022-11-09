WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.33 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.33 million and $666,057.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00321566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001064 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001139 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017286 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.