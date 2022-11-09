William Blair Comments on Veracyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Veracyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 68.9% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,235 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

