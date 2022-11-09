Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.5 %

WSM traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,253. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.81.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

