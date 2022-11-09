Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 978 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.66. 10,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,881. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

