Willis Investment Counsel Buys 174,666 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,666 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $28,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.