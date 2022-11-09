Willis Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 22,382 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $181.06. 12,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $240.02.

