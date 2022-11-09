Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

XOM traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.14. 725,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. The company has a market cap of $449.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.