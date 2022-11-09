Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 169,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.