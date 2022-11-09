Willis Investment Counsel Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

DLB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,584. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.