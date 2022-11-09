Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $7.76 on Wednesday, reaching $243.24. 39,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,327. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

