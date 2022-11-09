Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,385 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.3 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

ETN traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. 52,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.