Willis Investment Counsel Sells 2,330 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BP were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 550,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

BP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 566 ($6.52) to GBX 603 ($6.94) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.94.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

