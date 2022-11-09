Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

