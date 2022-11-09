Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.80

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 17771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

