Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.015)-($0.05) EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 47,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $426,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

