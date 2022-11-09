Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

