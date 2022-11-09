Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

WSP stock opened at GBX 638 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £17.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. Wynnstay Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 659.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.37.

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

About Wynnstay Properties

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.