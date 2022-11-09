Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
WSP stock opened at GBX 638 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £17.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. Wynnstay Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 659.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.37.
About Wynnstay Properties
