XDC Network Hits Market Cap of $329.94 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $329.94 million and $3.79 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.