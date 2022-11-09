Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xencor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xencor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

