Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

XHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 4,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,445,000 after acquiring an additional 282,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

