XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up to $62.32

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $69.00. XPEL shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPEL last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,214,977.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at $57,504,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,450 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

